INDIA

Congress has called Ambedkar ‘dagaabaaz’, Lingayats as thieves: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress has “abused” the architect of the Indian Constitution and dared to brand Lingayat community as “thieves”.

Addressing a huge public rally at Humnabad in Bidar, PM Modi stated that the top Congress leaders have always bad-mouthed great personalities. “You will be shocked to know about it. Babasaheb Ambedkar explained everything in detail at a public meeting. The Congress has called him “raakshas” (demon), “rashtra drohi” (traitor to nation), ‘dagabaaz’ (cheater),” he asserted.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress has always abused Ambedkar and humiliated him time and again. Whoever is poor and working for the nation will be insulted by the Congress. “In the last elections they said ‘chowkidar chor hai’, later they said ‘Modi chor hai’, afterwards they said ‘OBC chor hai’. During Karnataka elections they are calling Lingayat brothers and sisters as chors (thieves),” he stated.

“Whoever you have humiliated have given befitting answers and Congress was nowhere to be seen. Great personalities are victims of the Congress. They targetted Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and by targeting me, they have brought me in their league. You (Congress) be busy with hurling abuses, I will focus on rendering services to people,” PM Modi stated.

He made a pledge to Karnataka voters that he will depute the whole of New Delhi for its welfare and make it number one state in the country. “I want a majority government here. I repeat the full majority. A double engine government is needed for development, infrastructure, FDI. Karnataka should not become the ATM of Congress. It should become the country’s growth engine,” he underlined.

20230429-124605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Father & daughter die after consuming poison, son critical

    Maha bus tragedy: Shinde speaks with MP CM, directs rescue-relief (Ld)

    One shot dead on NH-19 in West Bengal

    Central Vista project: IGNCA, National Museum to be shifted