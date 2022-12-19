INDIA

Congress has lost its existence in Telangana: BJP’s Tarun Chugh

NewsWire
0
0

As the crisis within the Congress in Telangana has intensified with the mass resignation of 13 MLAs, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said the party has lost its existence in the southern state.

Chugh, who is also the BJP incharge in Telangana, told IANS that the saffron party is the “only option against the corrupt Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)”.

“With the mass resignation of the 13 Congress MLAs, the party has lost its existence in Telangana. People have understood that voting for KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao) means giving vote to the ‘B team’ of Congress. We are in Telangana and we will form a good government in the state.”

On being asked if the Congress MLAs who have quit the party posts were likely to join the BJP, he said: “Only time can say this but for now the Congress is not an option in Telangana anymore. Even his newly appointed President was in the TDP earlier.”

On Sunday, the 13 Congress MLAs, who had defected to the party from the TDP in the past, announced their resignations in protest against the behaviour of senior party leaders.

They sent a combined resignation letter to the AICC’s Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore.

Following the development, the party high command has rushed three AICC secretaries to Hyderabad to resolve the issue.

20221219-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP set to retain power in Manipur for 2nd consecutive term

    Revamping drainage system to end water-logging will take time: Kejriwal

    Flood alert issued in TN district

    No probe needed in phone chat of Andhra HC ex-judge, suspended...