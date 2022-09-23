The Congress Party, which has scams at every step, has no moral right to talk about corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Addressing the media on the conclusion of ten-day session of the state Legislature here on Friday, Bommai took potshots at the opposition party which has unleashed an anti-corruption campaign against the ruling BJP.

“The BJP had released a book on the corruption of the Congress, and being corrupt they are doing an abhiyan on corruption,” Bommai noted sarcastically.

He dared the Congress to back its allegations on corruption in the BJP with evidence and expressed readiness to institute a probe, if details are provided.

“A detailed reply has been given on the corruption charges levelled by the Contractors’ Association. The Congress thinks that saying one thing repeatedly will become truth but that time has gone. People know what’s true. That Association wrote the letter one year ago. A piece of evidence must be given along with a small complaint,” Bommai said.

Asked about the much awaited cabinet expansion, he said this has been brought to the notice of high command and they have promised that it will happen at the earliest.

“We were waiting for the session to end. If I am called to Delhi for discussion, process will start soon. The cabinet expansion will be done in the next few days after getting the nod from the high command,” Bommai said.

