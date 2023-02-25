INDIA

Congress hits out at K’taka govt over deaths of teachers

Karnataka Congress on Saturday attacked ruling BJP after two teachers allegedly committed suicide while staging a protest demanding pension benefits. The Congress also dubbed the deaths as ‘government murders’.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah questioned, “If a death occurs in communal clash, within hours leaders of BJP will swarm their houses like flies. Don’t they think the lives of teachers, who form the future of thousands of students, are important?”

Siddaiah Hirematha, a teacher from Bagalkot and Shankarappa Boraddy from Sindhanoor in Raichur district had committed suicide last week as ruling BJP government did not fulfil their demands. Shouldn’t they be called government murders? Siddaramaiah added.

He further said that the teachers of aided schools and colleges are protesting in the premises of the Freedom Park for 141 days. No one has shown any concern for them. Doesn’t the BJP government have minimum knowledge that the teachers have been asking for their pensions?

The ruling BJP is claiming they didn’t know about the protest by teachers even after 141 days and agreed themselves that their government was under coma all these days. When they are busy with collection of commissions, how can they even hear the voices of the poor? Siddaramaiah explained.

The ruling BJP should talk with the teachers of aided schools on agitation and fulfil their demands. It should also compensate appropriately, he stated.

