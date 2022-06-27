The Congress in Assam on Monday staged protests across the state against the Central government ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces for four years.

The Congress leaders alleged that the BJP-led Central government is taking a wrong step and depriving the country’s youth of long-term employment by implementing the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, Assam Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma and other party workers were detained during the sit-in protest at Silpukhuri area of the East Guwahati Assembly constituency.

“The BJP-government speaks about Nationalism, but this scheme will weaken the Nation. This scheme will weaken the morale of youths and will deprive them of employment and retirement benefits. This scheme is actually an anti national scheme and should be withdrawn immediately,” Khaleque, an MP from Barpeta, said.

The Congress leaders and workers submitted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of even peaceful protests, as during the protest, the police detained them.

