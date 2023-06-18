INDIA

Congress in Goa confident of BJP’s defeat in 2024 LS polls

Congress’ Goa chief Amit Patkar on Sunday expressed confidence that people of the nation will show the door to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as they have understood their acts of dividing people over religion and other issues.

“Bhrasht Jumla Party is trying to divide the nation on the issue of religion and others. We need to stop this and unite. Our leader Rahul Gandhi raised these issues during his Yatra and tried to unite people,” he told reporters during the Goa edition of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Azad Maidan here.

Former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said that Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was with the intention to unite the nation as ruling BJP is dividing people over religions and caste.

“There is frustration among youths as the unemployment rate is high in the state. Hence many joined us and I am confident that this force will further expose the deeds of the BJP,” he said.

Congress national Secretary and state in charge of Youth Congress Richi Bhargava said that from today, Goans are opening “pyar ki dukaan (shops of love)” in the “nafrat ka bazaar (marketplace of hatred)” set up by the BJP in the state.

“People realise the real issues related to their lives will be sorted only through unity and not through hatred or division. The Congress will win both seats in Goa for the General Elections in 2024 through eradicating hatred in every form,” she said.

