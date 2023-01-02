The Congress unit in Goa has demanded to hold a special Assembly session to discuss the Mhadei river issue and also a white paper on it.

The party held a meeting of its office bearers on Monday and resolved to demand for a special session.

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state, oppositions in Goa has criticised BJP government alleging it has failed to protect interest of the coastal state.

“Mhadei is the lifeline of Goa. Congress always fought for the Mhadei and protected the interest of Goa. We are committed to protect and safeguard interest of Goa,” Amit Patkar, Congress chief in Goa, said after the meeting.

“Congress demands a special Assembly session to discuss about Mhadei issue. The government should provide all papers pertaining to Mhadei diversion dispute to all elected representatives and also release a white paper,” Patkar said, reading out resolutions taken by his party.

He said that one sub-committee, headed by former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap, has been appointed to make people aware and support the movement to save Mhadei.

He alleged that BJP has compromised the river for politics.

“People will have to unite and take this movement ahead. We will support everyone who will take this movement forward to save Mhadei,” Patkar said.

Goa and Karnataka have been battling out a dispute over the Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project across the waters of the Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji. While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it has a length of 81.2 km in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin

