INDIA

Congress in Kerala slams BJP over Manipur violence

Kerala unit INC president K. Sudhakaran on Saturday, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued a “caution to all” in the state to be wary of the BJP while referring to the recent incidents of violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

“To protest the attack on the tribals and the minorities in Manipur, the Congress party on Sunday evening across Kerala will take out a rally. The events in Manipur have the full backing of the BJP-led government and the police,” Sudhakaran said.

“Fifty-four people have lost their lives and thousands have been moved out. Around 50 churches have been attacked,” he said.

“A lot of things have to be learned from the happenings in Manipur by Kerala as all these happened there after the BJP took over. If the BJP makes an entry in Kerala, things similar to what happened in Manipur might happen here also,” the Congress leader said.

The BJP in Kerala has neither any representation in the 140-member Kerala Assembly nor does it have any member representing the state in the Parliament from the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats.

The saffron party, however, is trying to make inroads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state last month, met the heads of eight different churches.

