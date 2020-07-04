Congress in Kerala to assess office-bearers for performance

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4 (IANS) The opposition Congress in Kerala is trying to put in place a performance assessment system (PAS) to appraise the working of its office-bearers at all levels, with general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar already on the job.

Amid the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus crisis, it would be done online, to start with.

According to Kumar, PAS will be applicable from top to bottom in the party’s state unit and the format for this is now ready.

The party leaders would be rated in three categories — green, orange and red — which indicate good, average, and bad.

“Once every two months, state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran will engage in one-to-one interaction with all office-bearers in Kerala and every three months the report would be forwarded to the AICC,” said Kumar.

The first such performance appraisals of Kerala Congress general secretaries and 14 district presidents will be done on July 10 and on on 5th of every month thereafter.

In August, such appraisals on all district office-bearers and lower party levels will be taken up.

All thus comes ahead of local body polls in October and Assembly polls in May next year, in the hope that the endeavour will help revive the Congress at all levels in Kerala before it hits the campaign trail.

Incidentally, such activity rarely takes place in the Congress, while it is taken up with precision and discipline in the ruling CPI-M.

–IANS

sg/tsb