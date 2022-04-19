INDIA

Congress initiates discussion with Prashant Kishor, meets third time

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leaders on Tuesday discussed with political strategist Prashant Kishor a roadmap to contest 2024 elections and Assembly polls before it.

Ambika Soni, A.K Antony, Jairam Ramesh K.C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were present along with Sonia Gandhi to discuss strategies and Congress preparations to take on the BJP, said sources.

This is the third meeting since Saturday where the Congress officially met the poll strategist who suggested a roadmap to contest 2024 elections and Assembly Polls as the party has to face about six elections in the run-up to the general elections.

On Saturday, Kishor presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the party’s top leaders.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. A final decision will be taken after that,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, said.

According to sources, Kishor said during Saturday’s meeting that the Congress must target 370 to 400 seats and work on alliances wherever the party is weak.

The sources also said that Kishor is likely to formally join the Congress soon.

20220419-164605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha BJP seeks Governor’s intervention for OBC quota in Panchayat polls

    Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No. 1 in India

    Farmers at Singhu remember Sir Chhotu Ram

    ‘Classical Language’ status to Marathi: Maha drops 125,000 postcards to Prez