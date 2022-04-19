Congress leaders on Tuesday discussed with political strategist Prashant Kishor a roadmap to contest 2024 elections and Assembly polls before it.

Ambika Soni, A.K Antony, Jairam Ramesh K.C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were present along with Sonia Gandhi to discuss strategies and Congress preparations to take on the BJP, said sources.

This is the third meeting since Saturday where the Congress officially met the poll strategist who suggested a roadmap to contest 2024 elections and Assembly Polls as the party has to face about six elections in the run-up to the general elections.

On Saturday, Kishor presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the party’s top leaders.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. A final decision will be taken after that,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, said.

According to sources, Kishor said during Saturday’s meeting that the Congress must target 370 to 400 seats and work on alliances wherever the party is weak.

The sources also said that Kishor is likely to formally join the Congress soon.

