Congress’ Kerala unit President K. Sudhakaran on Friday has asked the party’s Kozhikode district committee chief to submit a detailed report on the recent speeches made by party’s three time Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan.

Raghavan, ever since he became a staunch supporter of party leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, signing his nomination papers as candidate against the “official” party presidential nominee Malikarjuna Kharge, has rubbed Sudhakaran and other top party bosses in Kerala the wrong way.

At a remembrance meeting in Kozhikode in honour of his former party colleague P. Sankaran on Saturday, Raghavan had said the stage has come when a new culture has crept in the Congress, which is use and throw.

“The situation now in the party is where one just cannot freely express things in the party, nor can one be critical also,” he said.

Raghavan also went hammer and tongs against the statement made by party General Secretary in charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar that caste considerations also come into play when the new Congress Working Commitee is formed, contending that this does not augur well.

Vehemently batting for Tharoor as member of the party’s top decision-making body, he said the CWC should have the best leaders who are acceptable and are popular.

Now all eyes are on what action will be coming against Raghavan.

