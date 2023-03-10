The Congress on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that the state is controlled by Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi even as no action has been taken against Amritpal Singh, the Punjab-based self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher.

Addressing a press conference the party headquarters here, Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promotes corruption in Delhi and Punjab apart from defending their corrupt leaders.

On February 23, Singh and his sea of armed supporters had clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Amritsar district, which led to a scuffle in which several police personnel were injured. Yet, no action has been taken against the culprits, Lamba said.

She also said that neighbouring Pakistan, which supports every anti-India activity, is always looking for opportunities.

“That’s why the law and order in Punjab is important, not only for the state, but also for the security of the entire country. But the situation has become worse in Punjab ever since the AAP government assumed charge,” she said.

Referring to the grusome murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year, Lamba said, “A young singer is killed in broad daylight. Gangsters lodged in Tihar conspired to kill him and now the victim’s father is also being threatened.”

