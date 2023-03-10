INDIA

Congress laments ‘deteriorating’ law & order situation in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that the state is controlled by Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi even as no action has been taken against Amritpal Singh, the Punjab-based self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher.

Addressing a press conference the party headquarters here, Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promotes corruption in Delhi and Punjab apart from defending their corrupt leaders.

On February 23, Singh and his sea of armed supporters had clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Amritsar district, which led to a scuffle in which several police personnel were injured. Yet, no action has been taken against the culprits, Lamba said.

She also said that neighbouring Pakistan, which supports every anti-India activity, is always looking for opportunities.

“That’s why the law and order in Punjab is important, not only for the state, but also for the security of the entire country. But the situation has become worse in Punjab ever since the AAP government assumed charge,” she said.

Referring to the grusome murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year, Lamba said, “A young singer is killed in broad daylight. Gangsters lodged in Tihar conspired to kill him and now the victim’s father is also being threatened.”

20230310-232405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wildlife teams to check owl sacrifice during Diwali in UP

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam wrote ‘bekaar’ on Nimrit Kaur’s forehead

    BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Diwali at IB in Jammu

    Centre says freebies economic disaster, SC suggests expert body to address...