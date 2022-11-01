INDIA

The Congress on Tuesday launched the ‘Assam Jodo Yatra’ from the state’s Dhubri district as a part of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign which is currently passing through the southern region of the country.

The yatra launched by the state unit of the Congress will cover a distance of 834 km from Dhubri to Sadiya in the next 70 days.

It started from Golakganj town in Dhubri district near India-Bangladesh border. Several top Congress leaders of the state were present at the launch of the yatra.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and the party in charge in Assam Jitendra Singh were at the Golakganj for the commencement of the yatra.

Borah said: “To give response to BJP’s divisive politics in the state, the Congress party has launched this Assam Jodo. This has started from the west part of Assam and will finally reach Sadiya in the easternmost part of the state.”

Bordoloi mentioned that India has been clearly divided into two parts by the BJP in the last eight years.

“Our main focus is to oppose BJP’s agenda and save this country,” he added.

Before the commencement of the Assam Jodo yatra, Congress party leaders offered prayers at a temple, satra, mosque, and gurdwara. The ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) is located about 100 metres from the international border.

The yatra which started from Dhubri will pass through Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Guwahati, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia to terminate at Sadiya.

Notably, just after the launch of the Bharat Jodo yatra, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Rahul Gandhi and advised him to launch this campaign from Pakistan as it was the Congress party that was responsible for the division of the country in 1947.

The Congress leaders at that time came down heavily on Sarma and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh announced organising ‘Assam Jodo Yatra’ in reply to the Chief Minister’s comment.

