The Congress on Monday staged protests against the Government’s new recruitment scheme in the defence forces, Agnipath in several cities of Gujarat and presented memorandums to Mamlatdar and collector offices on various issues including inflation, electricity, unemployment and mainly Agnipath.

The party organised rallies in Kodinar, Amreli, Patan and Morbi cities, after which the memorandums were submitted to the Collector and Mamlatdars.

Congress workers, led by MLA Mohan Vala, gathered at the Mamlatdar’s office in Kodinar and protested against the Agnipath scheme. They demanded the scheme be withdrawn.

The Congress also staged a protest at Amreli-Rajula where they protested against the ‘anti-people policy’ of the central government. At least 15 Congress workers were detained when police arrived to disperse them.

The Congress also held a protest rally in Patan in which party workers led by MLA Kirit Patel sat on dharna outside the Patan Collector office.

In Morbi also, a demonstration was held by the Congress on the issue of price rise in addition to the Agnipath schme with banners and posters. The Congress also submitted a memorandum to the district collector.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh mewani led the Congress protest in Ahmedabad. Police prevented them from reaching collector’s office and detained some workers.

