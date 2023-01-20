INDIA

Congress leader Bajwa insulted ex-PM Manmohan Singh: Akali Dal

NewsWire
0
0

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the manner in which Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, of the Congress, insulted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by referring to him as “farzi” Prime Minister had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community as well as Punjabis at large.

In a statement here, SAD senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said Sikhs in Punjab had taken pride at the elevation of Manmohan Singh to the office of the Prime Minister.

“Dr Manmohan Singh also conducted himself with immense dignity earning him recognition the world over. He cannot be termed ‘farzi’ by any stretch of imagination but if he is being referred to as that it indicates that sycophants like Partap Bajwa can go to any extent to please their masters.”

Asserting that Bajwa had acted in a shameful manner by insulting the persona of Manmohan Singh, the SAD leader demanded the Leader of Opposition apologise for this act immediately and withdraw his statement.

Chandumajra also asked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against Bajwa, saying: “If the yardstick followed by Bajwa is to be taken into consideration then you are also a ‘farzi’ leader as per the Punjab Congress leader”.

He said the silence of Rahul Gandhi as well as the Congress over Bajwa’s statement indicated that they also held Manmohan Singh in contempt. “Rahulas actions during the erstwhile UPA regime when he publicly belittled Manmohan Singh’s decisions, also prove this point. One can deduce that this is why the Congress is a finished force now. The Gandhi family treated a Sikh Prime Minister as ‘farzi’ and now the people are calling the family ‘farzi’,” he added.

20230120-185202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yamuna Action Plan prepared to control pollution, says Haryana

    Goa CM advocates need of involving community to combat disasters

    After 0-7 drubbing by Australia in CWG, India training to avoid...

    Tunisha’s mom alleges Sheezan was ‘cheating’ on her daughter, ‘using’ her