Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

Senior Congress leader and newly-elected Erode East MLA, E.V.K.S. Elangovan was discharged from a private multispecialty hospital in Chennai on Thursday after testing negative for Covid.

He was admitted to Sree Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, Chennai on March 15 after he complained of breathlessness while returning from New Delhi where he had gone for a meeting.

On testing Covid positive, he was transferred to the Covid ICU. The veteran Congress leader recovered from the disease and a medical bulletin from the hospital on Thursday read, “Mr EVKS Elangovan was admitted to Sree Ramachandra Medical centre on March 15 with Covid infection and coronary artery disease. He is now recovered from Covid and discharged”.

Notably, Elangovan who was a former Union Minister and state president of Tamil Nadu Congress contested the Erode East by-election which was necessitated by the sudden demise of his MLA son E. Thirumagan Everaa.

The elections turned out to be a one-sided fight with Elangovan – who is a candidate supported by the DMK – won the seat with a margin of 66,078 votes trouncing the AIADMK candidate, K.S. Thennarasu.

Elangovan reportedly told the party high command that the present Congress parliamentary party leader need not be changed. He had also said that his ambition was to take forward the work done by his son in the Assembly constituency.

With Elangovan being discharged from hospital, he will be fully active in the constituency after a few days’ rest.

