Congress leader in LS asks PM to send all-party team to Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) In the wake of killing of six Bengali labourers by terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send an all-party delegation to the Valley to assess the situation.

In a letter to Modi, Chowdhury, who hails from West Bengal, also requested for financial support to the victims’ families from the PM’s Relief Fund.

“This is in connection with the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday (Tuesday) in the Valley where five innocent countrymen were ambushed by terrorists,” the Congress MP wrote.

Terrorists on Tuesday night shot six labourers from West Bengal in Kulgam. While five of them were killed on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries later.

Chowdhury pointed out that all the deceased persons were from Bengal and from his home district Murshidabad.

“I would urge you to consider my suggestion to send an all-party delegation to the Valley to assess the situation there,” he said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

He said he has also apprised Home Minister Amit Shah in detail and suggested certain measures that can be taken in this connection.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury reached Murshidabad, where the victims — Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh Mohd Rafiq, Sheikh Murnsulin, Sheikh Nizamuddin and Mohd Rafiq Sheikh  came from.

The attack on the migrant labourers came as a delegation of Members of European Parliament was on a visit to Kashmir to assess the situation there.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the militants came to Katrasoo village of Kulgam, took out the masons and carpenters from outside the state working there and opened fire at them.

–IANS

