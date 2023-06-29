INDIA

Congress leader Phool Singh Bairiya makes derogatory remarks against MP Home Minister

Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya made derogatory remarks against senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He challenged the latter to win Datia seat in the upcoming assembly election this year. 

Baraiya, a senior politician, who had shifted from BSP to the Congress a couple of years back, said, “If his (Mishra) father’s blood is running in his veins, win the upcoming elections.” He alleged that in the last assembly elections, the Congress lost Datia seat by close margin because police personnel, who were on duty, had captured the booths.

“I challenge Narottam Mishra that if he is the son of father, win this election. The Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh and he will face dire consequences for his sins,” Baraiya said while addressing the Mandalam sector Congress meeting in Bhander block of Datia district on Thursday.

Dalit leader Baraiya is known for his bold remarks on political opponents and had often hit the headlines in the past also. For instance, earlier in April this year, he had said that if the BJP wins more than 50 seats in upcoming assembly elections, then he would blacken his face at Rajbhavan in Bhopal.

