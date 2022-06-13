INDIA

Congress leaders in Bihar protest outside ED office in Patna

NewsWire
After former Congress President Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with the National Herald case on Monday, the party’s leaders in Bihar sat on a dharna outside the ED office in Patna.

The protest was headed by state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, who along with several other party leaders sat on a dharna outside the ED office located at Biscomaun Bhawan here.

“We will sit on dharna outside the ED office until the questioning of Rahul Gandhi ends. The Narendra Modi government is deliberately harassing our leaders. It is using CBI, ED and I-T to achieve their political goals,” Jha said.

The ED had served notices to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case a few days ago.

20220613-191606

