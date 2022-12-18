INDIA

Congress leaders meet Chouhan, demands probe into charges against party workers

A Congress delegation, led by state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought a committee be formed to probe charges filed against party leaders and workers due to political enmity.

Kamal Nath was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh and Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

The Congress, which alleged that leaders and workers of the party are being harassed by the police on the behest of ruling BJP also handed over a letter to Chouhan urging him to constitute a probe panel under supervision of Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam in the matter.

In the letter, released to press later, the Congress has alleged that people associated with it are being framed under false charges, especially in Sagar, Datiya and Tikamgarh districts.

“You (referring to Chouhan) know that opposition leaders were never falsely targeted or harassed due to political enmity. You are requested to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter. We believe that false cases imposed against opposition leaders and workers will be removed and those are behind this will be punished,” it read.

Digvijaya Singh on Saturday visited Sagar and during a meeting with district party workers, slammed the ruling BJP of falsely implicating people associated with the party in cases.

“In my long political career, I have never seen such political enmity when a large number of people and their family members are harassed on the behest of the ruling party. People are being harassed and are being falsely implicated due to political rivalry. This kind of politics was never played in Madhya Pradesh,” Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

