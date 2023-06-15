INDIA

Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka remember Galwan heroes on 3rd anniversary

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid tributes to 20 soldiers, who lost their lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, saying that the nation will forever be grateful to them.

On the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Humble tributes to the soldiers who laid their lives in Galwan valley. Their Supreme sacrifice to safeguard the borders of the country will be remembered forever.”

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to the soldiers and said, “Salute to all the brave soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley while protecting the country. We will never forget the martyrdom of the brave soldiers and will always be indebted to them for this supreme sacrifice.”

Notably, 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020.

