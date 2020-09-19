Congress leaders to meet on Monday to discuss organisational issues

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will meet on Monday to discuss important organisational issues in the absence of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a letter urged all the general secretaries, members of the Special Committee and state in-charges to assist the Congress President in organisational operational matters. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the party headquarters here.

Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for her annual medical check-up along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

This is the first meeting of the party general secretaries and state in-charges after the stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

After the CWC meeting, the Congress carried out a major reshuffle in the organisation, replacing several leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on party matters.

