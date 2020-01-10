Congress leaders tweet b’day wishes to Priyanka Gandhi
New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Congress leaders and ordinary supporters across the country on Sunday tweeted warm birthday wishes for party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi trended with 6,340 tweets.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted a picture of Priyanka and wrote: “Happy birthday dear Priyanka Gandhi. May God bless you with a long, healthy and happy life. It’s inspiring to see you fighting for the good of the country.”
His Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Happy birthday Priyanka Gandhi ji. Wish you good health, happiness and success.”
Wishing Priyanka Gandhi a long life, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said: “Happy birthday wishes to the bold, beautiful, courageous #priyankagandhivadra. She is a wonderful daughter, loving sister, super mom & a great wife. May you continue to work selflessly towards your commitments & shine in every field of life. Wishing you peace, happiness & healthy long life ahead.”
“My best wishes to @INCIndia General Secretary @priyankagandhi ji on her birthday. May you continue to lead with determination and compassion. #PriyankaGandhiVadra,” tweeted Congress leader Jitin Prasada.
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan wrote: “Best wishes to Congress General Secretary @priyankagandhi Ji on her birthday. Wishing her a lot of success and great health in the years to come.”
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut said: “I extend my heartiest wishes to #PriyankaGandhiVadra ji on her birthday. Her energy, dedication and determination are a source of great motivation.
May @priyankagandhi ji be blessed with happiness!”
A woman user posted a picture of the Congress leader and tweeted: “Happy birthday to my inspiration. May God bless you with lots of joy and happiness. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi.”
“Happy birthday to you @priyankagandhi ji. You are the future of India,” said another supporter.
“#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi. Wishing you a happy birthday Priyanka Gandhi ma’am.”
“Happy birthday to people’s favourite leader. Make Congress strong,” read a post.
Another user tweeted: “Wishing a very happy birthday to our beloved leader Smt @priyankagandhi. Always stay blessed and happy.”
“Happy returns of the day @priyankagandhi ji. Rise & shine! The ‘perfect leader’ who is a brave challenger against fascism, injustice & communalism; a compassionate companion who stands for the poor, downtrodden & the marginalized people.”
–IANS
/tsb/rsu/rs/