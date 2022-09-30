INDIA

Congress legislator ‘punctures’ Punjab CM’s cavalcade via RTI

An RTI query by Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa has ‘punctured’ the AAP government in Punjab by exposing that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade has a convoy of 42 vehicles, three more than his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi, and nine more than former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal.

“Shocking revelation…,” Bajwa tweeted, “Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade… no change when Captain Amarinder Singh became CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann – ‘the so called Aam Aadmi’ – has 42 cars in his cavalcade.”

“In the past, Mr Mann used to question what ‘kings and maharajas’ do with convoy of so many vehicles? Will CM Mann himself clarify now what he is doing with the convoy of 42 vehicles?”

“From September 2021 to March 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had 39 cars in his convoy,” said Bajwa.

The RTI reply provided by the state’s transport commissioner covered a period between March 2007 and September this year.

