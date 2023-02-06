INDIA

Congress legislators protest in Kerala assembly against fuel cess

NewsWire
0
0

After the Rs-2 fuel cess was introduced in the state budget presented by Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, four Congress legislators on Monday began an indefinite protest in the foyer of the legislative assembly, when the session opened after the holiday break.

The Congress legislators arrived with placards inside the assembly and started shouting slogans during the Question hour.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, while taking part in the budget discussion, announced that four legislators will continue an indefinite protest in the foyer of the house till the minister rolls back the Rs-2 cess announced in the budget.

Outside the assembly, Youth Congress activists arrived with a two-wheeler, poured petrol over it and set it ablaze to register their protest against the fuel cess.

The agile fire force acted quickly and doused the flames.

Normal traffic was disrupted in the state capital city for 3 hours following the protests and the police had to use water cannons to ward away the protesters. Some of the protesters were also taken into custody.

However, Balagopal defended the hike, treading the normal path. He told the assembly that the opposition is hand in glove with the BJP, who is strangulating Kerala through its policies and sadly the Congress has joined them.

“One cannot take a stand that no taxes can be there because salaries, pension and development of the state has to go forward,” said Balagopal.

The social media is buzz with activity with several people attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government on the indiscriminate fuel cess, as just recently, the Left had staged a state-wide protest against the Centre’s fuel price hike.

Differences on this issue have also cropped up in the ruling Left Front, with ally CPI expressing their displeasure on this cess. Though, they have decided to wait till Balagopal gives his reply to the budget on Wednesday.

20230206-150605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man accused of theft beaten to death by mob in Jharkhand

    Airbus to hire engineering, IT talent at Hyderabad airshow

    Cong to hold rally against inflation on Dec 12 in Delhi

    Bombay HC restrains publication of Vijaypat Singhania’s book ‘An Incomplete Life’