INDIA

Congress lodges complaint against actor Vinayakan for remarks on Oommen Chandy

Congress in Kerala has registered a complaint against actor Vinayakan for his curt remarks on two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died on Tuesday.

Vinayakan, who time and again courts controversy, this time drew flak over a video in which he is seen asking ‘Who is Oommen Chandy and why is the media giving so much coverage.”

Since the death of Chandy in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning till now, nearly a dozen TV channels in Kerala has had no other news, other than Chandy’s death.

Soon after the video went viral, Vinayakan removed his post, but anger has been mounting against the actor and soon came the complaint from the Congress party.

He has run into this present controversy, as the Kerala High Court is looking into a petition seeking directions to be issued to Indigo Airlines to take action against Vinayakan for allegedly abusing a co-passenger on a flight operated by the airline, that happened last month.

Vinayakan won the Kerala State best actor film award in 2016 and is often seen in offbeat roles in films and is considered to be a highly temperamental personality.

