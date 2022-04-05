INDIA

Congress Maha MLAs meets Sonia, complain about party ministers

About two dozen Congress MLAs from Maharashtra met party President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to discuss issues of the party in the state, and share their grievances.

Sources say that MLAs have complained that Congress ministers in the MVA government ignore them and party workers and apprised her that there is a strong resentment against the ministers due to this.

Sonia Gandhi gave them a patient hearing and assured them of amicable solution within a week.

A letter written by the MLAs over the “cold response” of the ministers in the state. The party chief is likely to call ministers of the Congress along with the state in charge to address their grievances.

The meeting comes on heels of after the Congress asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to now start implementing the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the three partners.

In a letter to Thackeray, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress — hailing from different ideological backgrounds — had decided to run the government on the basis of a CMP.

“Owing to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020, the CMP implementation was delayed, but now as the coronavirus threat is over, the CMP should be executed for the overall development of all sections of society,” he said.

