INDIA

Congress may field Siddaramaiah’s man against CM Bommai in Shiggaon constituency

NewsWire
0
0

In a master stroke, the Congress in Karnataka is strategising to field a formidable candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon constituency to ensure his defeat from his native constituency, sources confirmed on Friday.

Congress senior leaders will soon take a call on fielding Vinay Kulkarni, Congress leader, former minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s blue eyed boy against Chief Minister Bommai. The calculation is Vinay Kulkarni belongs to Panchamasali sub caste of Lingayat community while Bommai belongs to Sadar sub-caste.

The votes of Panchamasali sub sect play a deciding role in the constituency. The Panchamasali sub sect is not happy with BJP in connection with a series of incidents that took place in connection with its demand to get reservation under OBC quota. Vinay Kulkarni and his family members are actively participating in the agitation by the Panchamasali sub-sect.

Vinaky Kulkarni has confirmed the news and stated that Congress party wants him to contest against Bommai. However, he maintained that he is preferring to contest from Dharwad Rural, his native constituency. The party will take a final call on this and there are many leaders in the party who can give a tough fight to Chief Minister Bommai, he said.

Bommai is getting elected from Shiggaon constituency three times from BJP. In the 2018 elections, Ajjam Peer Khadri from Congress was defeated by 9,000 votes. He had secured 74,000 votes. CM Bommai had secured 83,000 votes and emerged victorious.

The Congress thinks that if Vinay Kulkarni is fielded, he will ensure breaking of Lingayat vote bank and with traditional Congress votes its candidate can win. The contest will also ensure that Bommai focuses more on his constituency, affecting his state-wide campaign.

20230317-160403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka student’s death: Cong calls Centre irresponsible

    Four Delhi youths arrested for killing teen over unpaid debt

    Covid test must for Karnataka pilgrims returning from Kumbh

    Fire in cars, bikes parked outside Delhi cinema