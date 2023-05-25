If the statements of Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are evaluated, it seems that the party has decided to go soft on former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Although Pilot has given an ultimatum of 15 days for the state government to meet his three demands, namely the dissolution, reorganization, and support of a new law for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, financial compensation for “lakhs of students” who suffered financially due to paper leaks and a high-level investigation into alleged corruption cases during the previous BJP administration led by Vasundhara Raje, the party seems silent on his demands.

His 15-day ultimatum ends May end, however, there is silence over the issue.

Randhawa spoke about controlling the in-fighting in the Congress in an election year on Thursday. He said “in a party in which there is action, there will be a fight. What will happen in a party or a house where nothing happens?”

“We will control the fight,” he said while talking to the media at Jaipur Circuit House.

On the question of Sachin Pilot’s participation in the Congress meeting scheduled on Friday in Delhi to decide the election strategy, Randhawa said “Do you have any doubt on this? Is he not the leader of the Congress party? Tomorrow you will see the answer in the meeting.”

On Sachin Pilot’s ultimatum, Randhawa said, “Pilot has not given any ultimatum to the Congress. Those who have been given the ultimatum will answer it. I haven’t received any ultimatum yet. If Pilot had given an ultimatum to the Congress high command, I would have responded.”

The Congress has called a meeting of leaders of the poll-bound states in Delhi on Friday in which the assembly poll strategies for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will be discussed.

Randhawa said that a meeting of four states’ party leaders will be held at the AICC on Friday in which the election strategy for all four states will be discussed. Many leaders including CM Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasara, and all four co in-charges including himself will participate. Sachin Pilot will participate in this meeting, he claimed.

Meanwhile, looking at Randhawa’s stand on the Pilot issue, it seems that the party has decided to take a soft line instead of a hard stand in Pilot’s case. There are indications of finding a middle ground for reconciliation, said party leaders.

Even Ashok Gehlot is talking about fighting the elections unitedly instead of being aggressive on Pilot which is being seen as a sign of finding a way out for reconciliation, party leaders said.

Speaking on Pilot’s ultimatum, Gehlot said on Wednesday, “Media spreads things too much, we do not believe it. We believe that if the entire Congress fights unitedly, we will win the elections.”

Speaking at the meeting he said, “We have discipline here, once the high command decides, everyone accepts that decision. Earlier it was Sonia, now there is Kharge Saheb, there is Rahul Gandhi; once they take a decision, everyone accepts their decision and everyone starts doing their work.”

