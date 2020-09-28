Congress misleading farmers in the state: K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Launching a counter attack on Karnataka Congress leaders, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday accused the Congress of using gullible farmers to oppose the farmer friendly Acts enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa asserted that he would never allow farmers to be deceived by anyone, including the Congress.

“I had invited them (farmer leaders) for talks, which failed due to Congress’ machinations. I am not sitting here just to enjoy power, but to help the farmers. These bills will change their lives forever,” he said.

Seemingly upset with farmers raising slogans against the CM and terming him as “son of corporates and not son of the soil”, Yediyurappa asserted that he is not the one to stick to power by cheating the farmers, and would be happy to vacate his seat the moment he realises that farmers are being cheated by his actions.

“Let the farmers come to me and talk. I will not allow them to be cheated at any cost. Let them protest today and let them vent out their anger. But after their anger against me recedes, let them come to me, I will explain to them the benefits of these acts,” he said.

Reiterating that the farm Bills would help eliminate middlemen from the agri-business, Yediyurappa appealed that the farmers should give him at least eight months to a year’s time to realise the benefits or ill-effects of these bills.

He alleged that farmers across the country are being misguided by the Congress. “The Congress has been the biggest cheater in this aspect. Their own manifesto in 2019 had spoken about this Act, and once we came to power, we brought the same Act, which has become an indigestible fact for them. They are instigating and misleading the farmer community across the country,” he said.

Yediyurappa added that Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is new to the state, and should first get familiar with the issues here.

“It would better on his part to remain silent on our party’s internal matters, as he should be more worried about the internal bickering of the Congress in Karnataka,” he said.

