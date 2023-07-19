Congress MLA from Osian, Divya Maderna on Wednesday raised questions on her own government after four people, including a six- month-old child, of a family were killed and burnt in a village in her constituency in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Talking about the incident, Divya Maderna said: “What can I say, I am myself not safe. I was attacked even under police protection. The accused who attacked me are not caught till date, she said.
Maderna added: “I wanted to raise this matter in the assembly but was not allowed to speak.”
“The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to ensure strict action against organised crime and today this incident comes to the fore,” she said
Maderna also raised questions on Jodhpur IG Jaynarayan Sher.
She said: “Such incompetent officers should be immediately removed from the field and made to sit in the PHQ.”
