INDIA

Congress MLA resigns from Gujarat Assembly

NewsWire
0
0

Two-time Congress Gujarat MLA, Harshad Ribadiya, who is tipped to join the ruling BJP soon, submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Nima Acharya on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the Ribadiya, MLA from Visavadar constituency, is likely to be fielded in the coming elections on the BJP symbol.

Since last few months, there is talk within political circles that six Congress MLAs will quit the party before assembly elections notification is issued and Ribadiya’s resignation.

Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa was surprised with the news. “I have no idea why he has resigned, he had no issues about renomination… yet why he has resigned, I fail to understand,” he said.

Ribadiya contested the Assembly elections on a Congress symbol in 2007 but lost, and was elected to the Assembly for the first time in the 2014 by-elections and re-elected in the 2017 polls.

20221004-223403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung logs highest monthly global market share in 5 years

    HC grants 10 days time to govt to file reply on...

    Priyanka to start dialogue with women in Chitrakoot

    Cong shifts focus to Assam, leaves Bengal