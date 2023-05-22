INDIA

Congress MLA terms Jharkhand’s assembly constituency as mini Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Congress MLA from Jamtara, Irfan Ansari stoked a controversy after he described Mahagama assembly constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand as a ‘mini Pakistan’.

Ansari said in a statement that if BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is to be defeated in Godda Lok Sabha constituency, then a Muslim candidate will have to be fielded from here.

“Everyone knows that Madhupur, Jarmundi, Mahagama and Godda have a large number of Muslim voters. Mahagama area is called mini Pakistan because of the large population of Muslims,” Ansari added.

Soon after the Congress MLA made the remark, the BJP took a dig at him. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that the agenda of the JMM and the Congress is clearly visible from the statement of Irfan Ansari.

“The main objective of Mahagama MLA Dipika Pandey Singh, Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav and Pakur MLA Alamgir Alam is to increase the Muslim population here and use it as a vote bank in elections. Irfan Ansari’s father Furkan Ansari also used to do the same,” he stated.

Dubey said that it is also true that Madhupur assembly has become Muslim majority.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi said that this statement reflects the ideology of the Congress MLA.

As the controversy escalated, Irfan Ansari made a U-turn from his statement. He said that this is the statement of the BJP people, which he has repeated.

“I had said that the people of BJP call Pakur and Sahebganj as Bangladesh and Mahagama as mini Pakistan. The BJP people are doing politics against me by distorting my statement,” Ansari claimed.

20230522-200202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Clean Air Day 2022

    One good game in Maharaja Trophy may be enough to attract...

    Heatwaves, extreme droughts in 2020 had worst impact on heath: Lancet

    ‘Tyres with a muscle’, MRF posts lower net