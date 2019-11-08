Congress MLAs from Maharashtra reportedly flown to Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 8 (IANS) If reports are to be believed, Congress MLAs are being flown to Jaipur from Mumbai to ensure they are not ‘bought’ by the opposition amid the present crisis in Maharashtra due to the stand-off between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over government formation in the state.

Confidential sources said that AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey is leading the group of these MLAs. While they were supposed to land by 6.30 p.m. on Friday at Jaipur airport, they were late owing to flight delay.

A few Congress officials in Jaipur have been asked to act as watchguards for these MLAs who will be staying in a private facility here. Confidentiality is yet another parameter which has to be followed by them, as directed by senior officials.

The Maharashtra government’s tenure ends on November 9 and thereafter, President’s Rule can be imposed in case there is no consensus on government formation between parties. The BJP stood out as the biggest party in the elections with 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 56, NCP got 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats.

–IANS

