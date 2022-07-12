As the Congress averted a possible revolt by its MLAs in Goa for time being, the BJP has claimed that the opposition lawmakers are still in touch for defection.

All the Congress MLAs except former chief minister Digambar Kamat attended a meeting called by senior party leaders Mukul Wasnik and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The Congress has 11 MLAs in the current Goa assembly and 10 had attended the meeting.

For any possible defection in Congress Legislative Party, rebels need support of eight MLAs. Calling an internal matter of Congress, a senior saffron party functionary asked why BJP would plan defection in the opposition camp.

“Will Congress party answer, why would we do this (defection)? Is BJP short of majority in Goa? The BJP government is comfortably placed in the Goa assembly. We have 25 MLAs in the 40 Members Goa assembly,” he said.

However, he said that some Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP as they are not happy with their leadership.

“It looks that the crisis in Goa Congress may have been resolved for the time being but some of their MLAs are still in touch with us,” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, requested Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to issue notice to former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, against whom it has filed disqualification petitions over ‘anti-party activities’.

Congress had removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition alleging he is one who hatched conspiracy, along with former Chief Minister Kamat, with the BJP to split Congress MLAs. Another senior BJP functionary said that the Speaker will decide on Congress plea to disqualify Lobo and Kamat.

When asked would BJP give tickets to Congress MLAs if they resign from Assembly and join the party, he said, “It is all speculation and politics is not done on speculation. First, let them resign and join the BJP. Ticket is decided by the Central Election Committee after considering all the electoral equations,” he said.

Congress’ Goa in charge Rao on Sunday had claimed that the BJP was trying for a two-third split in the Congress’ 11 member legislative party.

“In spite of offering huge money, six of our MLAs have stood firm. I am proud of them. BJP was trying for a two-third split in Congress,” he had said.

20220712-202601