Congress MLAs walk out of Gujarat Assembly to protest scam, suspended for a day

Congress MLAs in Gujarat walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday to protest an alleged recruitment scam in the state police force.

Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda later told media persons that, till now, only competitive exams’ question papers were leaked, but now, even candidates are getting entry into the academy on fake appointment orders.

He cited an allegation that a person, using a false identity, applied for PSI training but was not chosen, and claimed to have paid a bribe of Rs 40 lakh for the privilege.

The Congress wanted to discuss the matter in the house, but the Speaker denied permission, so in protest, they staged a walkout.

The opposition party is also demanding that Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, should resign, owning moral responsibility for the PSI recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP moved a motion to suspend Congress MLAs from the house for a day as they caused a commotion and disrupted the proceedings, and this was approved by voice vote.

