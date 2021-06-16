Mocking the internal feud of Karnataka’s ruling BJP, the Congress’ state unit on Wednesday said that BJP incharge Arun Singh’s three-day visit to Bengaluru to hold settlement meetings was to save power in the state instead of serving people in the times of the pandemic.

In a three-part tweet in Kannada, the state Congress caustically remarked: “Dear Arun Singh, you are rushing here to hold a ‘settlement meeting’ (Katte Panchayati) but don’t you have the time to address the grievances of people? From the day one of coming to power, this government has been in news for internal strife. Due to internal strife, the ruling party’s achievement is zero.”

The Congress further alleged that the BJP’s internal strife has hit a climax at a time when the state was facing serious problems.

It charged the ruling party with having no time to think about price rise, unemployment, third wave of Covid, black fungus infection, hardship faced by farmers, economic downturns, but “lots of time for power struggle”.

The Congress tweets came just hours before arrival of Arun Singh, who is slated to hold a series of meetings with MLAs, party workers and ministers till Friday.

These meetings were lined up by the ruling party amidst speculations in some quarters about leadership change in Karnataka, though Singh had been ruling out replacing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

