Congress MP mulls resignation over Rahul’s LS disqualification

Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, on Sunday hinted towards resigning as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, saying he is in pain after “his leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified”.

“The Honourable Speaker disqualified my leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. I had seen him off on Friday minutes before his disqualification. Rahul Gandhi, who gave me the opportunity to enter Lok Sabha in 2009, won’t be there. Why do I have to be there? I am pained for the injustice to him,” Tagore, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar constituency, wrote on Twitter.

Tagore is said to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He is the party-in charge of Goa.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.

The Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

The former Congress president was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname…” remark.

20230326-231605

