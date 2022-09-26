INDIA

Congress MP seeks action against BJP’s Priti Gandhi for ‘spreading fake’

Congress MP Hibi Eden has lodged a complaint against BJP leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly spreading fake news.

Eden alleged that the BJP leader in a tweet shared a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that sought to convey that the former Congress president is posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in past.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that they have lodged complaints and the latest one is lodged by Eden.

Eden, in his complaint, said that Priti Gandhi on September 24 at 1.31 a.m. shared two photos of Rahul Gandhi on her Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Look carefully. Not Bharat Jodo, this is Bharat Todo!!”.

He further stated: “The impression these pictures sought to convey was that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a previous occasion.”

Eden noted that “the individuals in the photographs were two separate and distinct people”.

“The distortion was not an innocent one because it sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a yatra to unite Indians, had demonstrated sympathy for individuals who supported Pakistan and approved their illegal sloganeering and was ultimately attempting to ‘break India’,” Eden alleged.

The Congress leader further said that several users as well as fact-checking social media handles corrected Priti Gandhi and explained that the individuals in the photographs were two separate and distinct people. In fact, the BJP leader even deleted the tweet then “immediately uploaded another one to double down on her messaging making base and vulgar insinuations without the scantest regard for the individuals involved”.

“…it is clear that this malicious post was designed to (1) create a dangerously false impression in the minds of the viewers regarding the Congress leader’s approach towards Pakistan and individuals involved in illegal sloganeering in support of Pakistan; and (2) to foment social tensions in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rallies led by Rahul Gandhi,” the complaint said.

Eden sought that an urgent and immediate FIR be registered by under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

20220926-171802

