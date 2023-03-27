INDIA

Congress MPs wear black to protest against Rahul's disqualification

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament on Monday in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Besides the Congress MPs, there were some other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

Meanwhile, opposition members attended a meeting called by the Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber earlier in the day and deliberated on a joint strategy in the House.

The Congress MPs have moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and in the Rajya Sabha opposition MPs have moved suspension of business notice in Hindenburg issue and misuse of probe agencies against political leaders.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha which said: “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi.

“The disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the House was a hasty and erroneous decision and not in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.

“Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament.

“Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India.”

