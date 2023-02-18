Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi must take a decision on Opposition unity without any delay.

Speaking at the 11th national convention of CPI-ML held at the Sri Krishna Memorial hall here, Nitish Kumar said, “If all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, fight together, BJP will get less than 100 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.”

“I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now I am waiting for Congress to take a decision on Opposition unity,” the Chief Minister said.

“If Congress leads the Opposition unity and takes my suggestions, BJP will get below 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are working for Opposition unity in Bihar,” Kumar said.

“When I came out of the NDA, every opposition party welcomed me. If every opposition party unites before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will face a whitewash. I have no personal wish to lead the country. I just want change. Whatever is decided by the Opposition parties, I will accept it,” Nitish Kumar said.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

