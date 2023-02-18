INDIA

Congress must decide on Oppn unity without delay: Nitish Kumar

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi must take a decision on Opposition unity without any delay.

Speaking at the 11th national convention of CPI-ML held at the Sri Krishna Memorial hall here, Nitish Kumar said, “If all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, fight together, BJP will get less than 100 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.”

“I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now I am waiting for Congress to take a decision on Opposition unity,” the Chief Minister said.

“If Congress leads the Opposition unity and takes my suggestions, BJP will get below 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are working for Opposition unity in Bihar,” Kumar said.

“When I came out of the NDA, every opposition party welcomed me. If every opposition party unites before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will face a whitewash. I have no personal wish to lead the country. I just want change. Whatever is decided by the Opposition parties, I will accept it,” Nitish Kumar said.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

20230218-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zoya Hussain: My ‘Grahan’ character can change gender perceptions

    Wear mask even at home: Niti Aayog member

    12B doses of Covid vax could be available this year: Study

    We will lift the sixth trophy anyhow, says MI’s Suryakumar Yadav