The Congress has named Ganga Pancholi as party’s candidate for the Salt Assembly bypolls slated for April 17.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ganga Pancholi as party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand from 49 – Salt Constituency.”

The bypolls will be a challenge for both – the Congress and the BJP – ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

The seat had fallen vacant after BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena died of Covid-19 in 2020.

The results for the bypolls will be declared on May 2.

–IANS

miz/rt