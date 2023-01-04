INDIA

Congress names Manikrao Thakre as new Telangana in charge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Manikrao Thakre as the new party in charge of Telangana, while shifting incumbent Manickam Tagore to Goa, a party leader said on Wednesday.

“Congress President has appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC in-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect,” Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said in a communique.

Thakre is senior party leader from Maharashtra and has been state President also.

Tagore will replace Dinesh Gundu Rao as Goa in charge, while the latter will continue as in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the communique added.

