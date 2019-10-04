Congress names media in-charges for Haryana, Maha polls

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday issued a list of spokespersons and media panelists deputed to monitor media outreach for the October 21 Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal issued the list of six such leaders who have been deputed to monitor media outreach and response in different media centres for the elections in the two states which slated for October 21.

The election process will be completed by October 27, Diwali day.

The terms of the current assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 9 and in Haryana on November 2.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has been deputed as spokesperson for Chandigarh media centre while both Rajiv Tyagi and Jaiveer Shergill have been deputed as spokespersons for Mumbai media centres. Szarita Laphlang, Alok Sharma and Surender Rajput have been deputed as media panellists for Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur media centres respectively.

