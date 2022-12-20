INDIA

Congress MPs on Tuesday raised objections against a BJP MP’s comment in Lok Sabha, who said that despite a resolution passed by the Parliament in November 1962 to take back Indian territories grabbed by China during the India-China war, no action was taken due to a “weak willed” government of that time.

BJP MP from Nanded, Prataprao Chikhalikar, while speaking during Zero Hour, said that a resolution was passed in November 1962 in the Parliament to take back lost territories from China during the war between the two nations.

However, he said that the objective could not be achieved due to the “weak willed” government of that time.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister during the Indo-China war of 1962.

Several Congress members such as Karthi Chidambaram and Mohammad Jawed raised objections against Chikhalikar’s comments.

They also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House and demanded that the government should make a statement on China in the Lok Sabha.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was present in the House during the protests.

