INDIA

Congress observers meet Kharge, hold deliberations over govt formation in Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

A day after holding discussions with newly-elected MLAs in Bengaluru, Congress’ three central observers met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, party General Secretary Jitendra Singh and party leader Deepak Babaria met Kharge at his residence along with party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shinde, Singh and Bawaria were deputed as observers for the Karnataka CLP meeting by Kharge on Sunday afternoon. The observers had returned from Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, after they had held discussion with the party MLAs in the state on Sunday evening. They had taken the views of the newly elected MLAs in Bengaluru in one-on-one interactions late on Sunday night.

The party sources indicated that the observers informed Kharge of the views of MLAs on the new Chief Minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said that ‘secret ballot’ was used for voting in the CLP meeting and soon a decision on the Chief Minister will be taken on that report.

“Yes, secret ballot was used for polling in Karnataka during the CLP meeting. And then a one line resolution was passed authorising Kharge to take a call on CLP leader.”

He said that all the observers have gone to Delhi as the process to elect the new Chief Minister needs to be completed. “The report will be submitted with Congress President and on basis of that report, Khargeji will need to appoint the future Chief Minister of the state,” Hariprasad said.

The Congress leadership has called both top contenders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for further discussions. Siddaramaiah has arrived in the national capital but is yet to meet Kharge.

20230515-210801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A playful pack that celebrates India’s deliciousness

    Mumbai customs officials seize 9.5 kg gold in 2 days

    Bill to empower tri-services commanders tabled in LS

    Giving priority to deprived classes, regions key to holistic development: Prez...