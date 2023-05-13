INDIA

Congress party fought these elections on local issues: Jairam Ramesh

NewsWire
0
0

As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost.

“As the results firm up in Karnataka, it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his ‘ashirwaad’. That has been decisively rejected!” Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh stressed on how Congress has paved a way by looking at the local issues, whereas the BJP chose divisiveness and polarisation.

He tweeted: “The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption.

“The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony.”

20230513-122601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to brief PSU general insurance unions on rejig, performance based...

    IPL 2023: Jason Roy, bowlers lead KKR to 21-run win over...

    IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top of...

    TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meets family members of Devineni Uma