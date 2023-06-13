The Congress is planning to hold a joint rally of party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, party sources said on Tuesday.

The proposal to hold a joint rally of the two senior Congress leaders came a day after the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her election campaign in Jabalpur.

Sources said that looking at the grand success of Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting in Jabalpur, “we are planning to organise a joint rally of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the Bundelkhand region in July”.

A final call on the date and the venue will be decided in coming days, sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first public meeting in Jabalpur on Monday with five promises on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where Congress won the recent Assembly elections.

Her rally also indicated that the Congress will corner the ruling BJP highlighting scams, especially the alleged corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor project.

Like during the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress has once again promised to wave farmers’ loans if it returns to power in the state under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday announced financial schemes of Rs 1,500 per month to women, LPG cylinder at subsidised rate of Rs 500, along with cheaper electricity.

She promised to provide Rs 1,500 to women (with certain conditions) under the proposed scheme ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ to counter the BJP’s ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ that was launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently.

Similarly, subsidised cooking gas will counter Prime Minuter Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Ujjawala Yojana’ launched in May 2016.

The Congress also made another major announcement of implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to gain support of the state government employees and their families in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

“The Congress government in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has restored OPS. Our government in Karnataka has also cleared the five guarantees (the poll promises made by the party ),” Priyanka Gandhi said in Jabalpur.

