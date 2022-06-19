Ahead of the Goa Assembly session, set to commence from July 11, the Congress on Sunday said that it will take on the BJP government, with support of other opposition MLAs, on their failures to resolve issues grappling the state.

Congress Legislature Party’s deputy leader Sankalp Amonkar, addressing a press conference here, said that the BJP government has failed in all aspects, including on financial condition as liabilities have reached Rs 27,000 crore.

“We have confidence that we will expose the BJP government. We have sought replies to various questions. We will raise issues of job scams and unemployment,” he said.

Amonkar, the Mormugao MLA, said that his party has devised a strategy for their questions to have an impact in the public domain. “We will seek support of other MLAs to take this (fight) in the right way,” he said.

He said that along with burning issues like coal hub, and double tracking, they will also question the government over failure to release financial aid under social welfare schemes and seafarers pension.

He said that corruption has taken place in the Atal Setu project and they will raise the issue in the Assembly.

“Government is trying to suppress the voice of the people by not providing information under RTI and now they have reduced the number of sub-questions to be asked in assembly to 5. Speaker should have at least allowed us to ask 8 or more questions. We will meet him in this regard,” Amonkar said.

He termed the “Garib Kalyan Sammelan” programme of the BJP a certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for their “non-performance”.

“It is BJP’s third term in Goa, however it failed to deliver. Before the election, it had launched ‘Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ scheme and through that, hoodwinked people of Goa. Now with this new scheme they are repeating history,” he said.

“Had they performed well and worked in the interest of people, then they would have organised ‘Acche Din Sammelan’ instead of GKS. This proves that BJP has failed in the last ten years to give ‘acche din’ to people of Goa. BJP has pushed the state into financial bankruptcy leading to financial emergency,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of completely failing to resolve even a single issue, Amonkar said: “BJP is playing vindictive politics. BJP has brought poverty instead of prosperity.”

