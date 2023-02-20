INDIA

Congress plenary session: 47 Kerala leaders have voting rights

A total of 47 top party leaders have been given voting rights in case of an election at the upcoming Congress Plenary session scheduled to get underway later this week in Rajasthan.

All the top brass, including veterans like A.K.Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi and others like former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P.J.Kurian are eligible to vote.

Even though the Kerala unit of the party had send a list of 100 leaders, the AICC reduced it to 63, of which only 47 have voting rights. The remaining 16 are co-opted but will not have voting rights.

Those with voting rights also include Shashi Tharoor and others like State party president K.Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and several other former state ministers, all the Congress parliament members and select legislators.

However, the likelihood of Antony, Chandy and Ravi travelling to cast their votes is less due to their age-related ailments.

